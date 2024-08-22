The United Arab Emirates handed over to the authorities in the Italian Republic the Italian citizen Danilo Coppola, convicted of financial crimes and wanted by justice, based on an official request.

His Excellency Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, and His Excellency Carlo Nordio, Minister of Justice of Italy, confirmed during a phone call that the decision came in accordance with the bilateral extradition treaty signed between the UAE and Italy, where the two ministers stressed that the successful extradition of Coppola confirms the central authorities’ continued and steadfast commitment to supporting the rule of law and enhancing international cooperation.

They added that this result embodies the strong relations between the UAE and Italy, and reflects the common determination to ensure justice is achieved, and that such measures confirm the two countries’ keenness to continue cooperation in this endeavour.

The two ministers stressed that “these agreements reflect our keenness to enhance cooperation in legal and judicial matters in accordance with international best practices with the aim of enhancing efforts to combat serious and organized crime.”

“This positive development in our judicial cooperation confirms our shared commitment to ensuring that perpetrators of crimes do not escape justice by seeking refuge abroad in an attempt to escape punishment,” the two ministers said.

The two sides stressed the commitment of the two countries to exchange information on priority judicial requests and maintain channels of communication between the central authorities in both the UAE and Italy, reflecting a firm dedication to consolidating fruitful judicial cooperation and strengthening bilateral relations.