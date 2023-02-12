Abu Dhabi (WAM)

At the invitation of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” His Excellency Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Speaker of the People’s Assembly of Turkmenistan, “Father of the Nation,” paid a working visit to the United Arab Emirates, on February 11-12, 2023.

During the visit, the two sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral and economic cooperation, especially in the field of energy and renewable energy. The two sides pointed out the importance of developing cooperation in the field of energy and supporting joint activities and projects in the oil and gas sector, including investment activities. The two sides also agreed to enhance cooperation in the field of renewable energy and support related projects and initiatives.

The two sides also agreed that oil and gas companies in the United Arab Emirates would participate in the development of the next phases of the giant Galkynysh field in Turkmenistan. In this context, the two sides welcomed the signing of a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the energy sector between the state gas company Turkmangaz and ADNOC. They stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation between the two companies regarding the study of potential energy projects in Turkmenistan, joint development of hydrocarbon resources and subsequent marketing of products, as well as the development of gas transport infrastructure.

The two sides expressed their readiness to take the necessary measures to develop and strengthen scientific, technical and economic cooperation in the field of energy, and the field of supply and transfer of its resources. In this context, the two sides stressed the importance of developing energy resources in a way that contributes to enhancing energy security at the regional and international levels.

The two sides also highlighted the opportunities and capabilities of the two countries in the field of transport and logistics services, and pointed to the importance of developing cooperation in the field of transport and multi-modal logistics along the route between the Caspian Sea and the Middle East.

The Speaker of the People’s Assembly of Turkmenistan, “Father of the Nation”, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, extended his sincere thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him” for the warm welcome and hospitality, and invited the Speaker of the People’s Assembly of Turkmenistan on behalf of the President of Turkmenistan His Excellency Serdar Berdimuhamedov, His Highness to visit Turkmenistan.