Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The regional climate change dialogue hosted by the UAE was concluded yesterday, with the participation of a prominent group of climate action officials from the Middle East and North Africa, to cooperate with the aim of accelerating progress in climate action.

The participants issued a joint statement in which they affirmed their commitment to ensuring the success of the Paris Agreement, and building more momentum in preparation for the climate summit that US President Joe Biden called, to be held in Washington, DC, later this month, as well as the Conference of States Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change ( Cup 26).

The Presidency of the Conference of the States Parties welcomed the statement and the progress made in the region, and renewed the call for enhanced nationally determined contributions with “zero” commitments before the conference.

The event provided a pioneering platform to enable participating countries to collaborate and coordinate their responses to climate change and to advance global ambitions in climate action. The dialogue also aimed to enable the Middle East and North Africa region to discuss ways to launch new paths of “low-carbon” development, and to strengthen cooperation with the international community to transform climate challenges into economic opportunities.

His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change, said: “The UAE’s wise leadership is keen to support action for the climate, with a focus on creating opportunities for economic growth and sustainable development. We are pleased to host the regional climate change dialogue in Abu Dhabi, which included prominent personalities from the countries of the Middle East and North Africa, the United States of America and the United Kingdom. ”

His Excellency explained that this dialogue comes at a very important time, as it precedes the convening of the climate summit called by US President Joe Biden this month in the American capital, Washington, and it also prepares for the United Nations Climate Conference (COP26) to be held next November in the United Kingdom.

His Excellency continued: “Our meeting today emphasized the importance of complementing roles, concerting efforts and accelerating collective action for the sake of climate, and taking advantage of the available economic opportunities. We also discussed how to enable the MENA region to launch new pathways for low carbon development, and to strengthen cooperation with the international community to transform climate challenges into economic opportunities. We continue our commitment to cooperate and intensify efforts to protect future generations from the negative effects of climate change. ”

Participants in the regional dialogue

“We are meeting here because we all believe that accelerating climate action has become imperative, and even includes great opportunities that we must exploit,” he added. The UAE has a record of advanced achievements in the field of clean technology and sustainable development over the past fifteen years, as we realized early on that these investments have great economic feasibility and are supported by market trends. Last year, for example, a record high renewable energy production capacity in one year was 260 GW. This was achieved despite the difficulties that accompanied the spread of the (Covid-19) pandemic. ”

He added, “Our region has great and distinct potentials that allow it to contribute to facing the common global challenge of climate change. “Through intensive cooperation and hard and effective work, we will be able to increase our contribution to the maximum, while taking advantage of the latest technologies and focusing on smart investment to ensure sustainable development that promotes economic growth.”

At the end of the event, the participants issued a joint statement highlighting the collective efforts of the participants in accelerating the pace of climate action. The statement stated, “We will work together to ensure the success of the Paris Agreement and will cooperate with our global partners to enhance climate ambitions.” “We are committed to reducing emissions by 2030 and working collectively to help the region adapt to the dangerous effects of climate change, and cooperate to invest in new energy,” the statement added.

The dialogue witnessed the participation of many high-level personalities from all over the region, as well as a number of international partners and organizations, including Alok Sharma, the President-designate of the Conference of the Parties (COP 26), John Kerry, the US Presidential Envoy for Climate Change, and a number of ministers and officials from The United Arab Emirates, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, Morocco, Iraq and Sudan, and the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

The event contributed to enhancing the advanced position of the UAE in working on climate, and provided a platform for the participating countries to formulate a common vision for climate action prior to the convening of the Conference of States Parties (COP 26).

The discussions covered many basic topics, including accelerating the pace of deployment of renewable energy solutions, exploring the potential of new carbon-free energy sources, and maximizing the impact of technologies to reduce the repercussions of climate change, including investment in new and innovative solutions, in addition to carbon capture, use and storage, and reduce Carbon emissions intensity of hydrocarbon fuels.

The discussions focused on the need to intensify efforts to adapt to the repercussions of climate change and reduce its impacts, and the trends related to this region in particular, including food and water security, combating desertification, and preserving the environment.

“We all need to work together urgently to address the challenges of climate change,” said President-designate of the Conference of States Parties (COP 26), Alok Sharma. That is why I welcome the commitment made today by our partners across the Middle East, during the regional dialogue on climate change in the UAE, to accelerate the pace of climate action, ”adding that“ the shift to renewable energy includes huge investment opportunities in terms of developing our economies and creating Job opportunities and climate disaster risk reduction ».

He continued, saying, “As the date of the Conference of States Parties approaches, I urge countries to commit to achieving net (zero) goals and strengthening their climate ambitions until 2030.”

The joint statement of the countries participating in the regional dialogue on climate change was signed by the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, Iraq, Sudan and the United States.

The following is the full text of the group statement:

We, the states parties to the regional climate change dialogue, and the two societies in Abu Dhabi hosted by the UAE, are committed to accelerating climate action, working together to ensure the success of the Paris Agreement, and cooperating with our global partners to promote the goals of climate action.

We urge the international community to take steps to ensure that global average temperatures are kept within the limits agreed upon under the Paris Agreement, including by strengthening nationally determined contributions.

As we pass through a critical decade for climate change, we believe that investments in renewable energy, adopting methodologies based on protecting ecosystems, applying nature-based solutions, climate-smart agriculture, carbon capture capture techniques and other solutions to reduce carbon emissions will contribute. In support of sustainable economic growth and the creation of more job opportunities. We also recognize the importance of adaptation and the co-benefits of enhancing resilience in the face of climate change repercussions.

We are committed to reducing emissions by 2030 and beyond, working collectively to help the region adapt to the dangerous impacts of climate change, cooperating to invest in a new energy economy, and continuing efforts each in its own right to mobilize and mobilize financing for climate action. We also declare our determination to work and cooperate with other countries to help those most affected by climate change in the world cope with its devastating consequences.

We were encouraged by the talks that we had between us, hosted by the UAE, and we believe that they pave the way for a new era of regional cooperation for a prosperous and sustainable future based on an ambitious policy of climate action, investment and innovation.

Paris Climate Agreement

It should be noted that the UAE was the first country in the region to ratify the Paris climate agreement. Thanks to its nationally determined contribution, the UAE has become the first country in the region to commit to reducing emissions in various aspects of the economy, and its contribution included reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 23.5% compared to the normal business situation in 2030, which equates to an absolute reduction of emissions by about 70 million tons. The UAE has always affirmed its commitment to working with its partner countries in the region and around the world to ensure the political and practical success of the Conference of States Parties (COP 26), believing that the dangers of climate change will remain present until everyone becomes immune to it, just as is the case with the “Covid-” pandemic. 19 ».