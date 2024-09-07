His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received the Honourable David Lammy MP, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, who made his first official visit to the UAE on September 5..

His Highness and His Excellency Lamy discussed relations between the UAE and the United Kingdom and ways to build on the deep historical ties within the framework of developing the future partnership between the two countries, including strengthening bilateral trade and investment relations, cooperation in the field of clean energy and artificial intelligence, and close coordination on regional security issues and humanitarian work..

The two sides discussed regional developments and agreed on the importance of de-escalation. His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and His Excellency Lamy expressed their keenness to continue close communication..