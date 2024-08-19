“We began our meeting today with a moment of silence to mark World Humanitarian Day. We seek to honor the commitment of humanitarian workers who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty, by continuing our efforts together in Switzerland to reopen all major supply lines for food and medicine to reach millions of hungry people facing acute hunger inside Sudan..

Since April 2023, at least 22 aid workers have been killed while doing their job in Sudan and at least 34 injured. This is unacceptable..

We stand in solidarity with all humanitarian workers, Sudanese and international, who are working tirelessly and selflessly across Sudan to serve those in need, despite facing enormous risks in the course of their work. We urgently call on the parties to this horrific war to protect civilians and aid workers and to respect their obligations under international humanitarian law, as they affirmed in the Jeddah Declaration..

We, gathered here, are committed to “acting for humanity” and we call on the parties to this conflict to do the same.“