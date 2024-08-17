Joint Statement by the United Arab Emirates, the United States, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Nations and the African Union Meeting in Switzerland for the Sudan Talks

“International delegations gathered in Switzerland for the Sudan talks welcome the decision of the Sudanese Sovereignty Council to open the Adre border crossing, from the Republic of Chad to North Darfur for the next three months.

We also welcome the commitment of the Rapid Support Forces to cooperate with aid deliveries, particularly through the vital Dabbah route to Darfur and Kordofan, and to protect humanitarian workers in their work.

These constructive decisions by both parties will enable the entry of aid needed to stop the famine, address food insecurity, and respond to the massive humanitarian needs in Darfur and beyond. The parties must immediately communicate and coordinate with humanitarian partners to activate these corridors efficiently for sustainable and unhindered access to aid.

The international community and humanitarian organizations must seize this opportunity to deliver aid and save lives, especially for the most vulnerable. The work of international delegations in Switzerland will continue today.”