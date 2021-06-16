Russian President Vladimir Putin and American leader Joe Biden made a joint statement on strategic stability after bilateral talks in Geneva. His text on Wednesday, June 16, published press service of the Kremlin.

“Today we reaffirm our commitment to the principle that there can be no winners in a nuclear war and that it should never be unleashed,” the two leaders said in a joint statement.

At the same time, it is noted that the extension of the START Treaty in 2020 was a demonstration of a common commitment to nuclear arms control.

At the same time, in order to prevent the outbreak of a nuclear war in the future, Russia and the United States will launch a bilateral dialogue on strategic stability.

“Through this dialogue, we aim to lay the foundation for future arms control and risk mitigation measures,” the joint statement said.

The talks between Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden were held on June 16 in Geneva. The leaders talked for three and a half hours.