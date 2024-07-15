Joint Statement by the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Jordan, Mauritania, Chad, Comoros, Guinea-Bissau, Seychelles, Senegal, Benin, Kenya, Sierra Leone, Uganda, Mozambique and Nigeria on the Alarming Food Security Situation and Risk of Famine in Sudan.

Statement text:

“We are deeply concerned by the findings of the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report, published on 27 June 2024, which states that “after fourteen months of conflict, Sudan is facing the worst levels of acute food insecurity ever recorded in the country.”

The report’s alarming findings reveal an unprecedented level of food insecurity in Sudan, leaving 25.6 million people in high levels of acute food insecurity and 14 areas at risk of famine.

We are particularly concerned by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) reporting a “dramatic and rapid deterioration” in the food security situation and the dire impact of the deteriorating situation on the safety and well-being of civilians, including several thousand children, who are suffering from severe acute malnutrition. We are also deeply concerned about the implications of a protracted conflict for Sudan and neighbouring countries.

We particularly recognize that worsening food insecurity in Sudan represents a major humanitarian challenge, with potential implications for displacement, refugees and migration dynamics, underscoring the importance of a coordinated international response to address the crisis.

While we are alarmed by the worsening humanitarian crisis and the tragic consequences of the conflict on the Sudanese people, we:

– We recall the UN Security Council’s call on the warring parties to allow and facilitate rapid, safe, sustained and unhindered passage of humanitarian relief to civilians in need, including by removing bureaucratic and other obstacles.

– We stress that the parties must facilitate the urgent provision of visas and travel permits required for humanitarian workers and essential supplies, in line with resolution 2736 adopted on 13 June 2024.

– We call on the warring parties in Sudan to immediately cease hostilities, respect their obligations under international humanitarian law, and comply with all relevant Security Council resolutions.

We reiterate our call on all foreign actors to stop providing armed support or materials to the warring parties and to refrain from any action that would increase tensions and fuel the conflict.

– We urge the international community to provide an immediate and coordinated international response to meet the urgent needs of those affected in Sudan. The international community must increase its humanitarian assistance, support the recommendations of the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification to increase nutrition interventions, restore production systems, and improve data collection.

– We also stress the urgent need to address the crisis and prevent further deterioration of the humanitarian situation and the imminent risk of famine in Sudan, including working to achieve a sustainable solution to the conflict in Sudan.