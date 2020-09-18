Upgrade
Joint search 450 applicants for the spring joint application received an incorrect declaration of acceptance from the place of study

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
September 18, 2020
in World
0

The incorrect admission concerns about 450 applicants, of whom about 40 have had time to take up the place.

Board of Education has sent erroneous acceptance notices to applicants for the second spring joint application for colleges on Friday.

The error concerns applicants who are left behind. According to the Board of Education, there is a human error behind the false statements.

The incorrect admission concerns about 450 applicants, of whom about 40 have already had time to take up the place. According to the National Board of Education, incorrectly approved applicants are contacted.

The filling of the reserves ended on 3 August. After this, only those who have received a study place through rectification requests have been accepted as students. An error made by the Board of Education has occurred in connection with these corrections.

Specialist of the Board of Education Merja Väistö regrets what happened.

“We understand that an incorrect selection notice is a great disappointment to applicants. We review what has happened and look at whether there is room for improvement in our operations so that the same does not happen in the future, ”says Väistö.

Despite incorrect admission information, students will not receive a place to study, as the filling of reserve places has already been completed on schedule. The decision to choose a student is always made by the university, not by the National Board of Education.

.

Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Enneagram 7. The multi-tasker. Growing one step closer every day to leaving my legacy.

