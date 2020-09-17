The beauty of every flower – Flowers bloom only once a year on this tree of hari kringar or Parijat. These flowers arrive at the beginning of winter season i.e. September-October and November. The life of these flowers is very short. But even after drying, their aroma remains intact. Harrishnaar flowers are used in decorating, making gajra, worshiping, preparing medicinal oils and Ayurvedic medicines.

Herbal tea prepared from hermaphrodite -Herbal-T prepared from the leaves of haryngr is very beneficial. Because they are rich in antioxidants. This herbal-T works to relieve body fatigue and give peace of mind.

Oil works as a painkiller -Herbal oil prepared from the flowers of harem, is a very good painkiller. In particular, it works in a very effective way to relieve pain in the joints of the body.

These two are particularly effective in pain – People who have problems with arthritis, have unbearable pain in places like knee, waist, shoulder, elbow, heel. Along with this, people who get dengue also have problems in bones for a long time. – Dengue bone pain is so painful that the patient starts feeling helpless. Hararrungar oil is very useful in relieving both these pains.

The flowers of Harsingar or Harsingar are very beautiful and aromatic and somber. Harsrungar is also known as Prajakta, Shiuli and Parijat. Its fragrance is so enticing that where the tree is planted, the surrounding environment keeps on smelling all the time. Hararrungaar is also called Night Jasmine.