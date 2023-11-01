Today, Major General Saleh Mohammed bin Mejren Al Ameri, Commander of Joint Operations, visited the 44th Guard Fleet of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy, at Zayed Port in Abu Dhabi, and was received by the Fleet Commander, First Marine Colonel Sun Bo.

During his visit, the Commander of Joint Operations was briefed on the tasks and duties of the fleet and the advanced naval devices and equipment of the destroyer ZiBo.

Aspects of cooperation were also reviewed, a number of common military topics were discussed, and ways to enhance and develop them were discussed in a way that serves the interests of the two countries.