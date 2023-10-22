South Korea, the United States and Japan are scheduled to hold joint air military exercises near the Korean Peninsula on Sunday, weeks after the three countries held their first maritime interdiction exercises in seven years.

The South Korean Yonhap News Agency quoted American and South Korean military sources as saying that today’s maneuvers will include an air formation, where aircraft from the three countries will accompany the American B-52 Stratofortress bomber.

Bloomberg News Agency reported that although joint exercises had been carried out between America, South Korea and Japan in the past, this would be the first time that the three countries had conducted air training.