The South Korean Navy said that South Korea, the United States and Japan began a trilateral missile defense exercise in international waters in the East Sea today, Monday, in light of the intensified efforts to enhance deterrence against North Korean threats.
South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported that the three countries are strengthening security coordination in the wake of Pyongyang’s provocative actions, such as the launch of a solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile last Thursday.
The Navy stated that the exercises included 3 destroyers equipped with the Aegis system, namely the South Korean destroyer “Yoljuk Yii”, the American destroyer “USS Penfold”, and the destroyer “Atago” of the Japanese Maritime Defense Forces.
The exercises focused on practicing procedures for detecting and tracking a computer-simulated ballistic missile target and exchanging relevant information.
A Navy official was quoted as saying that the exercise was an opportunity to enhance security cooperation between South Korea, the United States and Japan against North Korea’s advanced nuclear and missile threats and to enhance our navy’s capabilities to deal with ballistic missile launches.
