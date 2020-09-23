The Indian Navy is going to start joint exercises with the Australian Navy from Wednesday, starting today, amid the ongoing tension with China over LAC. During this two-day exercise in the Indian Ocean, both armies will embark with complex naval skills, anti-aircraft drills and a full range of helicopter operations.This is the fourth important military drill of the Indian Navy since June. Earlier, a similar naval exercise with the US, Japan and Russia has been completed. The naval exercise is being held amidst ongoing tensions between India and China on the border and increasing Chinese naval activities in the Indian Ocean region. “The aim of this exercise is to increase reciprocity, develop mutual understanding and learn better about each other,” the Navy spokesman said.

He said, during this exercise, advanced surface and anti-air operations will be involved. Together it will include naval strategy, navigational exercises and cross deck flying operations. According to the spokesperson, the Australian Navy has brought its Air Warfare Destroyer HMAS Hobart on board as a lead ship. Along with these, India has made INS Sahyadri and INS Kaurmurk a part of the Indian challenge.