Not only his death, but also the fact that former CDA Prime Minister Dries van Agt took his own life together with his beloved wife Eugenie, has struck a chord with many. Collaborative euthanasia appears to have become more common in recent years. According to euthanasia consultant and nurse Dominique Rijnja, awareness among people has increased.

