Not only his death, but also the fact that former CDA Prime Minister Dries van Agt took his own life together with his beloved wife Eugenie, has struck a chord with many. Collaborative euthanasia appears to have become more common in recent years. According to euthanasia consultant and nurse Dominique Rijnja, awareness among people has increased.
#Joint #euthanasia #Van #Agt #wife #strike #chord #39It39s #nice #life #together39
Laskainen | Laskiainen's most delicious lentil soup and pan pie, which are guaranteed to make you want more
Steaming soup and tasty pot pie will be enjoyed by everyone. For dessert, quick versions of laskias bun are made....
Leave a Reply