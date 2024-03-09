Yesterday, the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority followed the developments of the depression and the extent of its impact on the country, in cooperation and coordination with the concerned authorities, which are: the Ministry of Interior, the National Center of Meteorology, and the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, where a series of meetings were held for the joint assessment team for weather and tropical conditions that The state was affected by it.

The Ministry of Interior continued to activate business continuity plans, in addition to closely assessing the weather situation, with a focus on the security and safety of citizens and residents, as field work teams made every effort to secure valley areas and flood channels, to reduce risks and ensure the safety of lives and property, and traffic teams also worked. To organize traffic and traffic, to avoid traffic jams, and to facilitate the movement of ambulances, emergency vehicles, and basic services.

These joint integrated efforts come to confront various challenges, helping to reduce damage and ensure the safety of everyone.

For its part, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure reported that the heavy rains witnessed in most regions of the country led to the filling of some dams, without recording any damage to public and private property, thanks to advance preparations for the rainy season and taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of the dams and the efficiency of their work in storing water. These include opening dam gates and emptying water to relieve pressure on them and prepare them to absorb new amounts of rainwater, cleaning canals, and performing periodic maintenance.

The Ministry indicated that the advanced systems and modern technologies used in managing dams played an important role in real-time monitoring and monitoring, by monitoring the flows of rainwater, torrents and floods in the valleys through the use of artificial intelligence techniques, and employing modern technology in the process of calculating the speed rates of water flows and their quantities. And its depth with high accuracy, sending it to the control and monitoring center in the ministry, processing and analyzing its data, which contributed to the speed and accuracy of decision-making.