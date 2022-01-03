D.he five permanent members of the UN Security Council want to prevent further spread of nuclear weapons. “We deeply believe that a further spread of such weapons must be prevented,” said a joint statement published on Monday by the five nuclear powers USA, Russia, China, France and Great Britain.

A joint statement by the five Security Council members is rare. It took place before a conference to examine the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, which is to take place this year and is being coordinated by France. The aim of the 1968 Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty is to ban the proliferation of nuclear weapons.

The current declaration states that a nuclear war “cannot be won and must never be waged”. Since the use of nuclear weapons would have far-reaching consequences, these weapons should “while they still exist” only serve “defense purposes, deterring aggressors and preventing war,” emphasize the signatories.

The five states reaffirm their control function over the manufacture and use of nuclear weapons as well as their commitment to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, which was also initiated by the signatories. “We emphasize our desire to work together with all states to create a safe environment for progress in disarmament towards the goal of a world without nuclear weapons and with undiminished security for all,” it continues. To this end, multilateral talks are to be continued and intensified.