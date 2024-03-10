Dubai (Etihad)

The Dubai Police General Command, represented by the Athletes Council and the Body Building and Fitness Federation, signed a memorandum of understanding in the field of cooperation in various sports fields.

The signing of the agreement came during the World Police Summit in its third edition, which came under the slogan “Unifying global police efforts for a safer future,” at the Dubai World Trade Center in Dubai, in the presence of Ali Abdullah bin Haider, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Body Building and Fitness Federation, and Dr. Maryam Anas Al Matroushi, Chairman of the Dubai Police Athletes Council, and Ahmed bin Dhabi Al Falasi, Member of the Federation’s Board of Directors and Chairman of the Fitness Committee, also attended.

Al Matrooshi confirmed that the signing of the memorandum comes from the keenness to strengthen the bonds of cooperation between the two sides in the sports field, bodybuilding and fitness sports in particular, in order to achieve common goals and effectively strengthen the partnership between the two parties in the sports and community fields.

Bin Haider thanked and appreciated the Dubai Police General Command for the joint cooperation, and described it as contributing to an important and significant qualitative shift in the development of sports activities.