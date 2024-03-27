Government text has been reduced and will only deal with limiting the compensation of tax credits obtained by companies through a court decision

The joint committee of the National Congress for the analysis of the MP (provisional measure) 1,202 of 2023, which will now only deal with limiting the compensation of tax credits obtained by companies through a court decision, will be installed on April 9th. Previously, the provisional measure also dealt with the end of the payroll tax exemption for 17 sectors of the economy and the end of Perse (Emergency Program for the Resumption of the Events Sector), but, with criticism from Congress, both topics will be dealt with through of PLs (bills). The MP's rapporteur will be the deputy Rubens Pereira Jr. (PT-MA) and the presidency will be held by a senator from the MDB, who has not yet been defined.