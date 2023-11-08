Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/11/2023 – 21:00

The Mixed Budget Committee (CMO) of the National Congress approved this Tuesday (7) the preliminary report of the Budget Guidelines Law (LDO) of 2024 with the target of zero primary deficit. Now, any possible change in the target for next year will have to be included in an amendment or a change by the rapporteur himself to be voted on by Congress.

With the approval of the preliminary text, the government can no longer change the fiscal target for 2024 just through a message modifying the bill. The expectation is that the final text of next year’s LDO, which guides the preparation of the Budget, will be voted on in the week of November 20th.

In theory, a change in the target remains possible, but it requires a political agreement between the government and parliamentarians. The LDO target is the same as the new fiscal framework, which foresees a target of zero primary deficit for next year, with a tolerance margin of 0.25% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) more or less.

The discussion about changing the target began last week, after President Luzi Inácio Lula da Silva declared that the target of zero deficit will hardly be achieved.

The primary result represents the deficit or surplus of government accounts without interest on public debt. If the government finds difficulties in achieving the goal of zero primary in 2024, it will have to contingency (block) spending from March onwards after the first Bimonthly Revenue and Expense Assessment Report.

With the approval of the preliminary report, CMO parliamentarians have eight days to suggest amendments to the final text. The final report will be presented on November 19th, to be voted on in the commission on the 22nd. According to legislation, the LDO should have been voted on by July 17th, but the government itself decided to postpone the vote until after the approval of the new fiscal framework. Since then, the project has blocked Congress’ agenda and prevented parliamentary recesses.

This was the preliminary version of the opinion. Deputy Danilo Forte (União Brasil-CE) will leave the LDO guidelines with the priorities for public resources for the 2024 Budget for the final report, another priority of the LDO.