AThere is no shortage of arguments in favor of the European Defense Industrial Strategy (EDIS) proposed by the EU Commission three weeks ago. The EU lacks a common market for armaments, the member states order little together, and since the Russian attack on Ukraine they have been forced to buy even more from other EU countries than they already did. Between February 2022 and June 2023, the proportion of arms deliveries from third countries was 78 percent, by far the most important supplier was the USA. The fact that the states failed to meet their goal of delivering one million artillery shells to Ukraine in a year is probably due to several of these factors.

The Commission is therefore calling for people to invest “more, better, together and at a European level”. Their strategy aims to create a less fragmented arms market, reduce the import share of arms purchases, increase intra-EU arms trade to 35 percent of the total volume by 2030 and joint arms procurement to 40 percent in the same period. That share was just 18 percent in 2022.

Of course, there are inherent EU limits to the strategy. In three years, just 1.5 billion euros will be available for this purpose. The member states remain responsible for defense policy themselves and do not want to set up parallel structures to NATO in the EU. The goal of an “internal market” for defense equipment remains illusory as long as states have different defense policy interests.

Is the EU Commission raising too high expectations?

So is the Commission initiative just window dressing? In a study by the Brussels think tank Bruegel, economist Guntram Wolff praises the fact that the Commission is setting the right “new tone” for the future defense policy debate in the EU because it emphasizes the importance of the arms industry and makes it clear that the times of the peace dividend are over. However, Wolff sees the danger that the Commission will raise expectations that are too high. The authority assesses the current production potential of the defense industry in the EU too optimistically and thus underestimates the challenge of producing enough weapons and ammunition for Ukraine.







The EU will not be able to cover Ukraine's ammunition needs until 2026 at the earliest. Wolff particularly criticizes the industrial policy orientation of the strategy, which makes no sense in terms of defense policy and threatens to appear protectionist. According to EDIS, the import share of defense equipment is expected to fall to 50 percent by 2030. “It is not clear from the plan why this should be important,” writes Wolff. The fact that the share of imports in the EU increased with the outbreak of war can be explained with simple economic theory. A regional demand shock always increases imports, and Russia is now also importing more.

It is only logical that production capacity in the EU has increased, but does not fully satisfy demand. Anyone who wants to meet the increased demand cannot avoid imports. “Higher arms production in the EU is certainly necessary. In the short term, however, it must not be at the expense of foreign supplies.” At best, in the medium to long term, it makes a certain sense to make European armaments more independent of foreign countries. But it would probably make sense to include Great Britain and Japan in joint orders. “The deciding factor must be military strategic performance and procurement costs, not the profits of the domestic arms industry.”

Financing issues largely unresolved

Wolff is not convinced by the argument that the EU needs to become more independent of the American arms industry. There is very little that can be done to change the transatlantic imbalance – the USA exports around 20 times as much as it imports – and every American president sees it as a success if US industry sells defense equipment to the EU. This applies to Joe Biden as well as to Donald Trump.

Overall, Wolff doubts that EDIS has particularly far-reaching practical effects. It is likely that member states will continue to place more value on the interests of their own defense industry than on the EU's overall needs. In addition, the financing issues are largely unresolved. Both the Commission and the states shied away from discussing which common financial sources would be required for joint arms procurement. In any case, the 1.5 billion euros previously planned would not make a significant difference.