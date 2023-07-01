Tokyo (agencies)

South Korea’s Defense Ministry announced joint air exercises with the United States yesterday, including the use of at least one US B-52H strategic bomber, over the Korean peninsula, in a show of their determination to bolster deterrence against North Korea.

“South Korea deployed F-35A radar evading fighters and KF-16 aircraft in the exercises, while the United States sent F-16 fighters and «F-15E» and added that «through joint air training, the two countries demonstrated their firm determination to strengthen the joint defense position.

The ministry stressed that the two allies will implement their goal of “alliance in action” and “achieving peace through strength” on the basis of their overwhelming capabilities.