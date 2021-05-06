The four railway unions agreed a 37.5% salary increase until March next, and a bonus of 15 thousand pesos.
The agreement will have a review clause in October. In addition, it contemplates other non-remunerative sums and the extraordinary and one-time bonus of 15 thousand pesos
The unions are the Railway Union, The Fraternity, Apdfa hierarchies and signalmen (ASFA).
