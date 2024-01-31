Two weeks after Microsoft's turn, it's now Sony's time in the spotlight. Tonight's big PlayStation State of Play broadcast is the first we've heard from Sony this year – and this evening looks set to lay out a line-up of blockbusters coming to PS5 over 2024 – and into 2025.

Join us as we watch and cover everything live from 10pm UK time (GMT) – the show is set to last 40 minutes, and feature 15 games.

What do we expect? Quite a lot, actually. Sony itself has said to expect “guest appearances from some of the most talented minds in gaming” – and without an invitation ourselves we can only assume this means Hideo Kojima. It's high time we heard more about Death Stranding 2. But who else might also qualify? Our money's on BioShock creator Ken Levine, whose long-awaited Judas is now finally nearing release.

Tune in later to find out – and as always, please do share your thoughts and reactions in the comments section, we'll feature the best in the livetext below.