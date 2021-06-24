Friday 25 and Saturday 26 June 2021 we will host on our Twitch channel JOIN The Indie, the digital event dedicated to Italian developers. W the developers is the Claim of the third edition of Join, which will highlight the talented Italian studios that are increasingly making their way within the Videogame Industry also on international stages.

New in the third edition will be a day dedicated to Guru of our industry, or experienced experts with many years of experience in the sector who will tell the “behind the scenes” of their profession to satisfy the curiosity of videogames lovers and be a source of inspiration for emerging studies through their interventions.

Among the guests of the first day Cristina Nava by Ubisoft Milan – Associate Producer, Christian Cantamessa game creator, director and award-winning writer – among his greatest hits Red Dead Redemption and the Manhunt series – and Marco Massarutto Executive & Licensing Manager of Kunos Simulations creators of Assetto Corsa.

There will be an intervention by Giorgio Catania, head of IIDEA (formerly AESVI), a trade association created to promote the world of video games in Italy at all levels.

International guest Borislav Slavov, award-winning composer, created the soundtracks for Crysis 2 and 3, Baldur’s Gate 3, Divinity: Original Sin II.

JOIN The Indie logo

In connection we will find two real legends of the Videogames Industry, Chris Taylor creator of titles such as Total Annihilation, Dungeon Siege and Supreme Commander e Warren Spector creator of System Shock, Deus Ex and Epic Mickey, will make a motivational speech for all young developers in which they will give advice and tell their experiences.

9 developers will alternate on the Join stage: 34BigThings, 3d Clouds, Cordens interactive, Gamera Interactive, Leonardo Interactive together with Invader Studios, Mixed Bag, Reply Game Studios, Studio Evil and Trinity Team.

Partners of the third edition Intel and Acer, ever closer to developers with cutting-edge technologies and innovative programs designed for them.

“We are thrilled to take part in the third edition of JOIN The Indie with our two brands that fully meet their needs: Predator and ConceptD, designed for the world of gamers and creators respectively,” he says. Tiziana Ena, PBU & Marketing Head of Acer Italy. “In addition to offering devices characterized by very high performance to meet the requirements of professional applications, we recently announced the integration on ConceptD devices of SpatiaLabs, an innovative sensory technology that allows developers and artists to view their creations in real time at 360 degrees without having to wear goggles or additional peripherals. Interested developers have the opportunity to experience this incredible technology by applying to this link by June 30, 2021 “concludes Tiziana Ena.

You will discover the updated calendar and program by visiting the Join the Indie site.