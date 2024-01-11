MATTERFor the second time in a week, the KNMI issued a weather warning yesterday, this time code orange due to possible slippery conditions in a large part of the country. In De Kwestie we ask our readers a question about a current theme every working day. Also comment on this issue below.
Readers Editorial
Latest update:
19:03
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Join #discussion #weather #codes #patronizing
Leave a Reply