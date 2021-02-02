With more than 500 million active users in the world, Telegram positioned itself as one of the most requested messaging applications at the beginning of the year. And Clarín is also present with a official channel where it keeps its most loyal readers updated.

The proposal is to generate community and share information on the most relevant issues of local politics. News, journalistic reports, polls and analysis from our most recognized columnists. Every day, a notification.

To join the official channel there are two ways:

Within the Telegram application, you can search “Clarincom”, enter the channel and choose the option “Join” or “Join”. Once inside, you can navigate and click on any of the contents to deepen your reading. The app is available for both iOS and Android at no cost.

The second option is to enter from a browser and visit t.me/Clarincom. Then you can select “View Channel” or “View Channel”, and again choose “Join”.

What is Telegram and how does it work

Telegram is a voice and messaging application created in 2013 by the Russian brothers Nikolái and Pável Dúrov. It is one of the most used alternatives to WhatsApp, which jumped 25 million users in just 72 hours as a result of the latest update to the privacy policies of Mark Zuckerberg’s app.

This platform promises greater privacy in the encryption of messages, facilitates better handling of stickers and groups, allows the use of messages that are “destroyed” after a certain time and without leaving traces, in addition to exporting data from other applications such as WhatsApp, Line and KakaoTalk.