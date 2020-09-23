Highlights: RPSC will send a list of three times cadients instead of one and a half times of sanctioned posts

After the jobs in the state, the exercise is being done immediately on joining

CM Gehlot gave instructions to provide jobs at the earliest

Good news for the youth of the state, no longer will have to wait

Jaipur

CM Ashok Gehlot has given special instructions to RPSC to provide employment to the youth in the state at the earliest. Now the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RPSC) will now send the list of three times the selected candidates of approved posts to the concerned department in any recruitment. Let me tell you that before this, the list of candidates was sent only one and a half times. CM Ashok Gehlot gave these instructions during the review meeting of Administrative Reforms Department on Tuesday.



So that joining will happen as soon as possible

In fact, through this, efforts will be made to give the youth joining the job at the earliest. In the event of joining the candidates, the department concerned will no longer have to ask for the list from the selection board again and again. Along with this, the document verification and joining of cadets will also be completed in time. This will make it easier to give posting to the candidates below merit.

CM has already given instructions

Let us tell you that recently, in a review meeting with the officials of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) and Rajasthan State Staff Selection Board (RSSB), CM Gehlot had given instructions for timely recruitment. He had said that the recruitment of Rajasthan administrative services, state services and subordinate services should be completed on time according to the calendar. Gehlot had given instructions to the officials to get the recruitment advertisement, examination and interview done on time so that the recruitments would not be pending much.