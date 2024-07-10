We know that buying baby items can be expensive, but in Amazon Mexico They understand the importance of providing the best to the little ones without breaking the bank. That’s why the e-commerce platform is presenting an offer in the Joie 3 in 1 baby crib with a 43% offnow available for $2,299 Mexican pesos when its list price is $4,059 MXN. It can be transformed into a changing table and a playpen.

“It is important to remember that the cost and availability of the product mentioned today, July 10, could change depending on its validity on Amazon Mexico.”

The Kubbie Sleep by Joie It is a versatile option that accompanies your little one from birth to 15 kg. This crib is perfect for keeping your baby close and safe, whether at home or on the go. This item includes free shipping to all of Mexico when purchasing on Amazon, and 30 days to make a return without cost.

Offer price: $2,299.00 Mexican pesos

List price: $4,059.00 Mexican pesos

Discount: 43%

If you are planning to purchase a baby crib, consider the Joie for $2,299.00 Mexican pesos for BUY AT THIS LINK.

24 month financing available

Even though with 43% off the Joie 3-in-1 crib is almost half price for only $2,299 Mexican pesosYou can also buy in monthly payments ranging from three to 24 installments with participating credit cards:

TERM MONTHLY PAYMENT FINANCING TOTAL 24 months $127.05* $750.39 $3,049.39 18 months $158.88* $560.96 $2,859.96 12 months $224.99* $400.95 $2,699.95 9 months $289.77* $308.99 $2,607.99 6 months $420.87* $226.22 $2,525.22 3 months $814.76* $145.30 $2,444.30

Shipping is free, but if you want to receive the product in the shortest possible time, it is easy with the subscription of Amazon Prime FREE for 30 days.

Kubbie Sleep by Joie for $2,299.00 Mexican pesos with 43% off from Amazon.

Joie Crib Features and Specifications

◉ Versatility and Comfort: The Kubbie Sleep is ideal for use as a travel cot, allowing you to bring the comfort of home with you anywhere.

◉ Folding Panel: Equipped with a folding panel for easy access during feeding and diaper changing, making every moment together easier.

◉ Removable Mattress: Includes a removable mattress and a single mat, ensuring your baby always has a comfortable place to rest.

◉ Folding Side and Fastening Straps: This design allows you to sleep close to your baby in complete safety, optimizing the space in your room.

◉ Strong and Safe Design: Constructed from durable, non-toxic materials, the Kubbie Sleep ensures maximum safety for your baby.

◉ Safety Certification: Complies with EN716-1:2017+AC:2019 certification from the UK Vehicle Certification Agency, ensuring high safety standards.

At Debate.com.mx, we share offers and discounts from various online stores. Some of the links in this post may be part of affiliate programs. None of the products mentioned have been suggested by brands or stores and their inclusion is an exclusive decision of our editorial team. Please note that product prices and availability are subject to change without notice.