Former deputy considers running for São Paulo City Council, but says her “heart is divided” regarding the election

The former federal deputy Joice Hasselmann said he missed “day-to-day life at Congress” and is considering running for São Paulo City Council in this year’s elections. In 2022, she tried to be re-elected to the Chamber of Deputies, running for the PSDB. She received 13,679 votes but was not elected.

“My heart is divided about the 2024 elections”, stated Joice in an interview with the newspaper The globe published this Thursday (1st.Feb.2024). “Now, there are some parties who are already looking for me here in São Paulo. I've already ruled out one, but I'm in doubt about 2 in the center-right camp, and I should probably join one in the coming months”, he added.

In 2018, when she was elected deputy, Joice was one of the former president's main allies Jair Bolsonaro (PL). She was appointed leader of the Government in 2019. In the 2nd half of that year, they began to diverge on important issues for the former head of the Executive and the relationship deteriorated. She went removal from position in October 2019, he broke with Bolsonaro and became one of the most frequent critics of the previous administration.

Joice joined the PSDB in 2021 and left the party at the beginning of 2023. After abandoning political life, the former deputy took a “sabbatical year” to rest. In the social media, she shows details of her daily life. Among them, the physical exercise routine. Since 2020, Joyce already lost weight more than 20 kg.

To the newspaper, the former deputy stated that she missed the work carried out in Congress. “I miss the day-to-day life of Congress, I always really liked that organized mess. I miss seeing important rapporteurs in my hands, such as Pronampe and the modernization of the Central Bank. It gave me great pleasure to see things actually happening. Otherwise, I don't miss it“, he said.

Joyce stated that it is “a political being” It is “There's not much way to escape it”. Therefore, if the “courtship” for this year's elections does not work out, she declared that she may try to be elected to Congress in 2026, running for the position of federal deputy or senator.

She does not rule out also trying to be elected mayor of São Paulo. “But not this year, because the dispute is already set“, he said.

