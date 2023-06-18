Former deputy returned to comment on accusations of having manipulated photo published on Instagram last week

Former federal deputy Joyce Hasselmann returned to comment on the accusations of having used photoshop in a photo in front of the mirror in which she appears top and gym pants, and with a negative belly on the outside. The speeches took place on Friday (June 16, 2023).

“Guys, let’s get to the controversy of my waist. A confusion yesterday to know if this little belly and this little waist are mine or is it photoshop. So, let’s go with the video, because there are many unbelievers”he said in a video posted on Instagram and Twitter.

Watch (1min14):

In front of the mirror where he took the photo that generated controversy on social networks, Hasselmann again poses in a top and pants, with his belly out.

“Look there, people. It’s mine. It’s very mine. Well worked. It was this belly that the JH protocol gave me. Just look. After doing the protocol correctly, the 4 phases. So, for those of you who are saying that it’s too much of a filter… Hello. It’s not, my dearsaid the former congresswoman.

In the sequence, Hasselmann teaches Instagram and Twitter followers the exercise to flatten the belly as in the photo in which she is accused of using photoshop. “If you do an exercise called a vacuum, which you release [o ar] and pull [a musculatura abdominal]she stays like this [como na foto]“, highlighted.

USE OF PHOTOSHOP

Last Thursday (June 15), the former congresswoman was accused on the internet of using photoshop in a photo posing in front of a mirror posted on Instagram.

In the image, Hasselmann appears in a top and leggings, with a negative belly on display. “Fat??? Ex-fat and using and abusing the elixir to never get fat again”he wrote.



Playback/Instagram – 15.jun.2023 Former federal deputy Joice Hasselmann (photo) published an image in which she appears with a negative belly to promote weight loss protocol

The former congresswoman published the photo in order to promote a weight loss method. “Assembling the protocol for you, every month I lose a little more weight, even though I’m at my ideal weight. It’s the secret of the JH Protocol: you always thin!”he added.

Although the objective was to sell the so-called slimming protocol, users criticized the publication.

Also on Thursday (June 15), Hasselmann had already posted a video in which he denied having manipulated his image and used the controversy to publicize his weight loss protocol.

“Hey, are you ready to be the best version of yourself? Much thinner, much prettier, with skin much firmer and without suffering? Do like me. Use the JH protocol. I lost 24 kg of fat like this [estala os dedos]. And you can do that too. Come with me. Let’s go and look for the best version of yourself and I’ll accompany you personally.”

Watch (35s):

The former deputy also made another recording in front of the same mirror where she took the photo. In this video, she mocks followers who doubted the weight loss process.

“Come on, people. It’s Photoshop. This little bone here is even Photoshopped. That little butt is Photoshop. Ouch, the couch is crooked. Guys, sorry. It’s not photoshophe said, while dancing in front of the mirror.

Watch (35s):

MOST VOTED MEMBERS

Joice Hasselmann was the most voted female deputy for the Chamber in the 2018 elections. The former congresswoman had 1,078,666 votes and was the 2nd most voted in the House in the ranking overall, second only to Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) – who had 1,843,735 votes.

In 2020, the former deputy decided to run for mayor of São Paulo (SP), but was not elected. Hasselmann won 98,342 votes in that election.

From most voted deputy in the Chamber to not elected in 2022: Hasselmann ran again for Casa Baixa, but only got 13,679 votes – insufficient number to guarantee a vacancy.