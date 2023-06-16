Former federal deputy published an image in which she appears with a negative belly to promote weight loss protocol

Former federal deputy Joice Hasselmann was accused on the internet of using photoshop in a photo posing in front of the mirror. The image was shared this Thursday afternoon (Jun 15, 2023) on Instagram.

In the image, Hasselmann appears in a top and pants leggingswith the negative belly on display. “Fat??? Ex-fat and using and abusing the elixir to never get fat again”wrote on the social network.

The former congresswoman published the photo in order to promote a weight loss method. “Assembling the protocol for you, every month I lose a little more weight, even though I’m at my ideal weight. It’s the secret of the JH Protocol: you always thin!”he added.

Although the objective was to sell the so-called slimming protocol, users criticized the publication. “Exaggeration in the filter kkkkk”wrote influencer Val Marchiori.

About 4 hours after posting the photo, Hasselmann published a video in which he again divulges the protocol, but without mentioning the alleged manipulation of the photo.

“Hey, are you ready to be the best version of yourself? Much thinner, much prettier, with skin much firmer and without suffering? Do like me. Use the JH protocol. I lost 24 kg of fat like this [estala os dedos]. And you can do that too. Come with me. Let’s go and look for the best version of yourself and I’ll accompany you personally”said the former deputy.

Watch (35s):

The post of Halssemann’s photo also reverberated on Twitter. On the social network, other users criticized the body of the former congresswoman.

Later, Joice posted a new video to counter the criticism received on social networks. In front of the same mirror, the former congresswoman dances and says she didn’t use photoshop in the image.

“Come on, people. It’s Photoshop. This little bone here is even Photoshopped. That little butt is Photoshop. Ouch, the couch is crooked. Guys, sorry. It’s not photoshophe spoke.

Watch (35s):