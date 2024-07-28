Former deputy says she accepted the “mission” of supporting the reelection of Mayor Ricardo Nunes and helping to “keep the left away”

The former federal deputy Joice Hasselmann (Podemos-SP) announced this Saturday (27.Jul.2024) her pre-candidacy for councilor of SP. On her Instagram profile, the former congresswoman said she had accepted the “mission” to help the current mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), to be reelected and maintain his main opponent, the federal deputy and candidate for the election Guilherme Boulos (Psol), and the left “far from the city hall”.

Watch the ad (1min25s):