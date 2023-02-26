Publication of the PL related image of protest led by actresses against the military regime to the conquest of the female vote

Former federal deputy Joyce Hasselmann accused this Saturday (25.Feb.2023) former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro of using a photo of a demonstration against the military dictatorship to “promote yourself”. On Friday (Feb 24), the PL, the former president’s party Jair Bolsonaropublished an image on social networks to commemorate the Day of the Conquest of the Female Vote in Brazil, which turned 91 years old.

At the post, an image of Michelle smiling overlaps the recording of a protest held on February 12, 1968 against the censorship imposed by the military regime. Actresses Eva Todor, Tônia Carrero and Eva Wilma were at the head of the demonstration.

In your Twitter profileJoice highlighted the mistake in using the image to relate it to winning the female vote.

Women’s right to vote was established on February 24, 1932 in a decree of then President Getúlio Vargas. That year, Eva Wilma, one of the artists appearing in the image of the protest against the military dictatorship, had not even been born – which only happened on December 14, 1933.

Michelle Bolsonaro has tried to tie her image to women’s issues. On February 15, the former first lady was chosen as the national president of PL Mulher. She stated that she will reconcile the “role of being a mother” with party activity.

During Carnival, Michelle also released a video campaign against harassment on the holiday. In the play, she encouraged victims to report cases of sexual harassment to Ligue 180, the federal government’s call center for women, and to 190, a police emergency.

