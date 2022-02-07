Home page politics

Carrie and Boris Johnson © Ray Tang / dpa

LONDON – In a rarely public statement, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s wife, Carrie Johnson, has denied any interference in political decisions. The allegations that she was influencing the head of government were part of a “brutal defamation campaign by her husband’s enemies,” Carrie Johnson said on Sunday evening. “This is the latest attempt by bitter ex-officials to discredit them. She is a private individual who has no role in government,” it said.

Carrie Johnson has been accused of influencing her husband. The Prime Minister has recently been much more committed to animal rights. Carrie Johnson is known as a dedicated animal rights activist. Former Conservative Party treasurer and major Tory donor Michael Ashcroft, in an unauthorized biography of Carrie Johnson published over the weekend, criticized the 33-year-old as preventing Boris Johnson from “governing Britain as effectively as the electorate deserves”. Carrie and Boris Johnson have been dating since 2018. They have two children – son Wilfred was born in April 2020, daughter Romy on December 9, 2021. (dpa)