A new massive party during the confinement puts the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, again in the crosshairs of the Metropolitan Police. In an email message leaked to the local press, the British leader held a party on May 20, 2020, during the first quarantine imposed in the country due to the pandemic. Around a hundred people were invited for drinks in the Downing Street garden. “Bring your own bottle!” Read the invitation written by Johnson’s private secretary, Martin Reynols. In it, he was encouraged to “enjoy the good weather by having a few drinks with social distance.” However, it was not until 12 days later, on June 1, that British authorities relaxed restrictions to allow groups of up to six people to meet outdoors.

The Metropolitan Police are investigating the events, which point to a possible “violation” of the regulations imposed in the context of the health crisis. Despite the fact that witnesses to the festival affirm that both the prime minister and his still partner, Carrie Symonds, were present at the festival, the prime minister has refused to confirm if he was among the people who gathered; in all, about thirty.

This new scandal fills Johnson with criticism. The Labor Party has already warned that the ‘premier’ will face “questions” if it is confirmed that he finally attended the event. “If the prime minister broke the law, he will resign, right?” Underlined Labor MP Ben Bradshaw. Another party member, Keir Starmer, told the Conservative leader on his Twitter account that “not only did he know about the Downing Street parties, he attended. Stop lying to the British public. It is time to confess at once ». Meanwhile, the Public Life Standards Committee, a watchdog, has accused the Executive of being, to say the least, “careless” in its approach to maintaining adequate standards, highlighting controversies such as parties during lockdowns.

It should be remembered that it is not the first time that the Johnson Government has received criticism for holding parties in the hardest moments of the pandemic. On December 18, 2020, when another lockdown was in effect in the UK, a party was held attended by “dozens” of people. The official doctrine then went through prohibiting indoor meetings except for members of the same family bubble and limiting contacts as much as possible.