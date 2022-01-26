Home page politics

divide

Will Boris Johnson apologize again? © Tolga Akmen/PA/dpa

Party over, the hangover is far from over: In the affair of lockdown celebrations in Downing Street, a report should soon shed more light into the darkness. The consequences could be significant.

London – In the affair of lockdown parties in Boris Johnson’s British seat of government, the hour of enlightenment is approaching.

Today, the investigative report, for which top official Sue Gray has been collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses for weeks, could be released to the public, the BBC, the Financial Times and other British media reported last night. However, it cannot be ruled out that the eagerly awaited moment of truth will be delayed again. At the same time, the London police are investigating some celebrations in Downing Street.

Christmas parties, birthday parties, late-night binges

The police investigation announced yesterday initially threatened to delay indefinitely the release of the report by Sue Gray, who is based in the UK Government’s Cabinet Office. However, the official, who is considered incorruptible and uncompromising, is said to want to present her results as soon as possible. In addition, the police reportedly had no objection, as Gray’s report was not intended to be about criminal penalties, only to clarify the facts.

Several Christmas parties, a birthday round, a garden party and late-night drinking before Prince Philip’s funeral: the list of allegedly illegal gatherings in Downing Street has become long. Sue Gray’s report is intended to clarify who celebrated when, where, how often and for how long with whom. Nothing less than Boris Johnson’s political survival depends on the results. Around half a dozen Tory MPs have already publicly called for the Prime Minister’s resignation. Many others said they wanted to await the report.

How will the reactions in Johnson’s faction be?

Boris Johnson himself should first receive the report and then present it to the public a few hours later, as reported by the ITV broadcaster. Johnson is expected to issue another profuse apology and announce sweeping reform of Downing Street’s drinking culture – determined to save his political survival. On Tuesday, the prime minister hailed the police investigation and said it would help draw a “closure” on the matter.

more on the subject Media: Unvaccinated Djokovic could also miss Wimbledon 30,000 demonstrators against Corona policy on the streets Abuse scandal: Prince Andrew loses palace backing

It remains to be seen whether this will turn out as Johnson imagines. Because even more exciting than the big clarification of the Partygate affair should therefore be the reactions in Johnson’s faction. If at least 15 percent of the conservative deputies – that’s 54 members of parliament – express their distrust in him, the prime minister has to face a vote. Nobody knows how many secret letters Graham Brady, the chairman of the responsible committee, has received so far. dpa