Damn Boris. He’s done a lot in his life because of women, and now, on the verge of turning 60, he’s doing it again. And it matters little that some time ago he even philosophized about it: “I have an oriental concept of love, perhaps due to my Turkish origins, but it is completely unreasonable to have exclusive relationships with just one woman” he declared to the journalist Petronella Wyatt with whom – strangely – she had an affair. This time Boris Johnson, yes indeed the former English Prime Minister who was recently married to Carrie Louise Bevan (born 1988) was pinched by the same while indulging in a romantic glass of rosé with his children’s nanny. A very pretty nanny, blonde and with big blue eyes, who arrived from Zimbabwe specifically to work with the Johnsons.

The epilogue of this tender end-of-summer scene? The two peers (they are both 59 years old) were hit by the fury of the wife who forced the babysitter rather than the husband, and this is the real point – to pack their bags. «You gave me 15 minutes to move out» Theresa Dawes now says that she was not even paid for the work done up to that point. She and she went straight to the Daily Mirror to report the shocking episode: «I came specially from Zimbabwe – she said in tears – and now I will ask for the stolen goods in the legal offices. Their treatment was unacceptable.” An ill-gotten gains equivalent to thousands of pounds. The reaction from the Johnson household was not long in coming: “All lies, that lady just wants to profit from us.” However, no one denies that toast in perfect slug-Boris style.

A family, lots of gossip

It is not the first time that «Casa Johnson» feeds the crime news genre. Before his triumph in the 2019 elections, for example, Boris and Carrie Symonds (her maiden name) made headlines for a loud argument at their home in Camberwell, during which neighbors heard shouts and of the woman as «you dropped the wine on the sofa, because you don’t give a damn about anything!» (wine again) or “take your hands off me!”. This latest case has just begun to make noise. Which doesn’t become deafening just because the former prime minister is just a former one.