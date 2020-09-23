The rebellion has failed to materialize: The controversial internal market law by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has cleared another hurdle in the London Parliament. Johnson wants to use the law to partially nullify the current, laboriously negotiated Brexit deal with the EU.

A majority of MPs agreed to a compromise between the prime minister and his critics, so that on Tuesday in London there was no more formal vote on their proposal.

Several Conservative MPs who had previously spoken out against Johnson’s plans also agreed to this.

The head of government had previously taken a step towards the dissenters and had assured them a further vote in parliament in the event that the measures provided for in the law for an emergency should actually be used – in essence, what the rebels had asked for. After a vote in the coming week, the law has yet to pass the House of Lords.

Johnson wants to use the law to partially nullify the already valid Brexit deal, which he himself signed. Specifically, it is about special rules for the British Northern Ireland, which are intended to prevent a hard border with the EU state Ireland and new hostilities there.

For the EU, Johnson’s move is a breach of the law. Brussels therefore asked London to give in by the end of September. (dpa)