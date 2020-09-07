Prime Minister Boris Johnson provides the EU a Brexit ultimatum. That ought to appear dashing, however in the long run it is a slightly silly maneuver.

A clever recommendation is: by no means escalate! As a result of it’s troublesome to maneuver away from most calls for with out dropping face. However political skilled Boris Johnson, of all individuals, is breaking this iron rule of diplomacy. The British Prime Minister stunned with the ultimatum that the Brexit talks with the EU must be accomplished by October 15. In any other case he doesn’t see “that there might be a free commerce settlement between us”.

The EU has all the time emphasised that the commerce settlement needs to be in place by the tip of October in order that it may be ratified by all parliaments in good time.

However the EU has all the time left a door open so as to have the ability to proceed negotiations. Johnson has now turned down this feature: He speaks of a path “like Australia”, however Australia has no commerce settlement with the EU. Together with his ultimatum, Johnson marks the robust man, which can be well-liked together with his voters within the brief time period – however is extraordinarily silly in the long run. As a result of Johnson presents himself as the perfect scapegoat – for his personal voters. The British are nonetheless feeling nearly nothing of Brexit as a result of the nation so far to the internal market heard. However on the finish of the 12 months this transition section is over, what the british economy will hit laborious, which has already collapsed by 10 % as a consequence of Corona.

The British will search for somebody in charge for this distress. If Johnson had been sensible, he would blame the EU. However this maneuver is blocked if it releases ultimatums too early. As a result of now Brussels can current itself as conciliatory. In keeping with the motto: “We needed to barter, however we failed due to Johnson.” The “Blame Sport” is gained earlier than it has began.

Johnson recollects FDP chief Christian Lindner, who additionally escalated too early: in 2017 he unilaterally stepped out of the negotiations for a Jamaica coalition – which the Union and the Greens used in charge him for breaking off the talks. Since then, the FDP has been bobbing round at 5 % within the polls.