Johnson & Johnson suspends production of coronavirus vaccine transmits newspaper The New York Times.

The company closed the only COVID-19 vaccine plant in the Netherlands back in December 2021, but management promised to continue producing the drug in a few months. Sources of the publication believe that due to the interruption, supply volumes may be reduced by several million doses. Poor and developing countries under the COVAX program, primarily in the countries of the African Union, depend most on Johnson&Johnson supplies. The decision of the enterprise stunned their representatives, who learned about the stoppage of production from journalists, the NYT notes.

It is known that Johnson & Johnson, instead of a commercially available vaccine, started working on an “experimental, but potentially more profitable” one to protect against an unrelated virus.

In December 2021, experts at the US medical regulator CDC (Centers for Disease Control, CDC) recommended that, if possible, the use of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine should be avoided. The reason was reports of possible serious side effects of the drug. In particular, we are talking about rare complications associated with the formation of blood clots in the human circulatory system.