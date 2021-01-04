British Prime Minister Boris Johnson would lose his absolute majority and even his seat if general elections were now held in the UK. Citizen discontent with his management of the ‘Brexit’ and the pandemic would charge him a bill that he could not face, according to the result of a poll released yesterday by the data research company Focaldata. The Conservatives would lose, according to the poll, 81 seats, evaporating the majority of the 80 they won at the polls in 2019. They would only win 284 seats and Labor would be only two behind, after adding 282.

This demographic survey, in which 22,000 people were questioned constituency by constituency over a four-week period in December, provides the first detailed insight into public perception of Johnson’s performance in the tough negotiations with the European Union and the crisis of the coronavirus, with daily cases of covid-19 above 55,000.

The survey also shows that the Tories would lose seats in enclaves in northern England, which despite having traditionally been Labor, changed their loyalties in 2019 to support the Conservatives and were key in Johnson’s absolute majority. Specifically, it reveals that the Conservatives would only keep 8 of those 43 constituencies in the so-called ‘red wall’ they achieved in 2019. What’s more, Boris Johnson himself would lose his seat in the Uxbridge and Ruislip South constituency.

SNP domain in eScotia



Regarding the projection over Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon’s Scottish Nationalist Party (SNP) would win 57 of the 59 Scottish seats, while the Liberal Democrats would reduce theirs to just two -in Bath and Kingston And Surbiton-, compared to the current eleven. Other data suggests that one in four voters who backed Libdem in 2019 would now support Labor.

Despite this, the British Prime Minister yesterday reiterated his opposition to the holding of a new referendum on Scottish independence, desired by the head of the regional government, Nicola Sturgeon, who hopes that Scotland, once independent, returns to the European Union . “From my experience, referenda in this country are not particularly happy events,” Boris Johnson told the BBC, alluding to the deep divisions caused by the 2016 ‘Brexit’ referendum, in which almost 52% voted out of the EU.

In 1975 the British were consulted about their country’s permanence in the EEC. Forty-one years away, until 2016, seems like “a good interval,” estimated Boris Johnson. For the Conservative leader, referendums should be authorized “only once per generation.”

Sturgeon said on Saturday that he hoped Scotland would achieve independence and be able to “return” to the European Union, emphasizing that Brexit was made against the will of the Scots. Britons as a whole voted 51.9% in favor of Brexit in 2016, while 62% of Scots opposed leaving the European Union.

The Scottish Prime Minister reiterated her determination to hold another referendum on Scottish independence, after which she lost her side in 2014, when 55% of Scots said ‘no’ to independence. “We did not want to leave and we hope to return soon as a full member,” Sturgeon said on the website of his independence party, the SNP.