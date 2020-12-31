British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that he received “with enthusiasm” the principle of agreement reached with Spain on Gibraltar’s future relationship with the European Union (EU) after Brexit.

In his account of the social network Twitter, the chief executive stated that the United Kingdom “will always” be “fully committed to protecting the interests of Gibraltar and its British sovereignty.”

London believes that the agreement “guarantees fluidity at the border”



For his part, the British Foreign Minister, Dominic Raab, has confirmed the principle of agreement with the Spanish Government on Gibraltar with a view to signing a future agreement between the EU and the United Kingdom in relation to the Rock and to seek to “guarantee the fluidity at the border »after leaving the community block.

In a statement, Raab has indicated that together with Gibraltar’s chief minister, Fabian Picardo, an agreement has been reached with Spain on “a political framework that forms the basis of a separate treaty between the United Kingdom and the EU regarding Gibraltar.” Said agreement, he added, will be forwarded to the European Commission to “begin negotiations on the formal treaty.”

While this is happening, the British Foreign Minister specified, “all parties are committed to mitigating the effects of the end of the transition period on Gibraltar and in particular guaranteeing fluidity at the border, which is clearly something that is in the best interest of the people who live on both sides.

On the other hand, Raab has reiterated the British Government’s support “for Gibraltar and its sovereignty”, while thanking his Spanish counterpart, Arancha González Laya, and his team for their “positive and constructive approach” in the negotiation. “We have a warm and strong relationship with Spain and we look forward to building on it in 2021,” he added.