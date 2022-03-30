Boris Johnson has stated this Wednesday in Parliament that he does not believe that the Group of Seven will lift economic sanctions against the Russian Government in exchange for a ceasefire. In his opinion, “we have to intensify sanctions until not a single Russian soldier remains in Ukraine.” His Foreign Minister, Liz Truss, announced new obstacles to the maintenance of ships or planes of Russian leaders and businessmen.

His mistrust about the truth that the drastic reduction in the activities of the Russian Army around kyiv, announced on Thursday, will lead to negotiations and an armistice is resounding. “We know the relentless cynicism of Vladimir Putin in Aleppo, with constant lures about peace processes and humanitarian corridors, when in reality he wanted to use the most extreme violence.”

Boris Johnson’s government was one of the first to send weapons to the Ukrainian Army and continues to increase the range and quantity of shipments: missile launchers that have been effective in destroying enemy tanks, or unmanned aircraft. The prime minister holds almost daily talks with Volodymyr Zelensky and multiple leaders of the most powerful countries.

In a House of Commons in which there are 42 Army veterans, questions to the Prime Minister, as happened this Wednesday, are usually qualified by knowledge and also guided by gregarious professional pride. One of those veterans, Tom Tugendhat, reproached him yesterday for the cuts in troops, tanks or planes contemplated last year.

Johnson responds that the Russian invasion of Ukraine has really confirmed what was advanced in his Integrated Review of Security, Defense, Diplomacy and Development Assistance, published in 2021. Russia was the main danger of conflagration, as it was said there, and its tanks are destroyed by satellites, missiles, drones and advanced technologies.

end with thorns



Asked in Parliament by Tugendhat, a reservist who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, whether Emmanuel Macron talks too much with Putin or what policy the government is contemplating on Georgia, Johnson advised him to “keep his arguments simple,” because the prime minister would never have seen “such a clear case of right and wrong.”

The dialogue on Ukraine in the monthly session in which it is questioned by the presidents of the Parliament committees was preceded by the usual questions, every Wednesday, in the plenary session of the Chamber. The cost of living, tax increases, and another question of good or bad, the ‘partygate’, the series of bankruptcies of the covid confinements in the residence of the prime minister, were mentioned there.

The London Police has initiated the notification of the first twenty fines for bankruptcy of the rules (of 117 euros with prompt payment). Opposition Leader Keir Starmer reminded Johnson that he had said in the House that they had not been breached and that cheating Parliament is traditionally followed by resignation. “Why are you still here?” he asked her.

The war has slightly increased the prime minister’s popularity. Labor’s lead in the polls has faded. The Conservative Party would have to unseat Johnson if it is confirmed in the next round that he has been fined. Before, prime ministers were brought down in a war situation, but due to disagreements about the conduct of war that do not exist now.

Fortified by the war, Johnson pursues a Ukraine free of invaders. And protected, not by a promise of intervention if attacked, like NATO’s Article 5, but, in the British leader’s words, “by deterrence through denial, so that Ukraine is so fortified, so protected by weapons, with the quills of the porcupine so hardened, that it would be indigestible for Putin».