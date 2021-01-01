British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in his New Year’s speech, promised that in 2021 the kingdom will have the opportunity to become a scientific superpower. Reported by TASS…

Johnson said that the “newfound freedom” after the kingdom’s exit from the European Union gives the country the opportunity “to make every effort to become a scientific superpower.” According to him, the UK, together with international partners, will be able to create “millions of jobs for highly qualified specialists.”

The head of government also expressed the hope that in 2021 the British will be able to return to their normal life, visiting entertainment venues and meeting with relatives, thanks to mass vaccinations. According to him, “with each vaccination made, the chances of humanity to win in the fight against coronavirus increase.”

On December 2, the United Kingdom approved a coronavirus vaccine jointly produced by the American company Pfizer and the German company BioNTech. The European Union allowed its use later, on December 21. In addition, on December 30, Great Britain was the first in the world to approve the AstraZeneca vaccine and the University of Oxford.

In September, a dangerous mutation of the coronavirus was first discovered in the UK; it began to actively spread in December. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the new strain could be 70 percent more infectious. Currently, the new type of coronavirus has been detected in no less than 17 countries outside the UK. More than 50 countries have closed flights to the kingdom.