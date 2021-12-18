Home page politics

From: Kathrin Reikowski

Did Premier Johnson attend meetings despite the lockdown? The investigation has stalled because the person previously responsible had to give up the job.

London – New bad news about British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the celebrants from his government: Simon Case, who was responsible for clearing up the parties, had to quit his job on Friday because he is said to have tolerated celebrations in his own department despite lockdown. In addition, it became known last week that the prime minister should also have attended the meetings.

Meanwhile, the prime minister warns that Omikron will aggravate the situation in Great Britain. According to the British Medical Association, at Christmas without tightened measures there could be a shortage of 32,000 to 130,000 employees in the National Health Service (NHS) in England, like the one Guardian reported on Saturday. The latter would correspond to a tenth of the entire workforce. For Johnson, however, tightened measures are becoming increasingly difficult to enforce.

Prime Minister Johnson under pressure: Now an officer should clarify

Now an official is to clarify who in London’s government circles where, when and with whom, when the country groaned under strict contact restrictions and a massive corona wave. However, the change could lead to delays.

Sue Gray serves in the Ministry of Construction. She was entrusted with the job by Downing Street. “She will find out the facts and present her results to the Prime Minister,” said Downing Street. It is unclear when this will happen, however. The results of the investigation of her predecessor Simon Case had already been expected within these days.

Boris Johnson at a garden party during the first lockdown?

The Guardian and Independent reported on Thursday that there should have been meetings in government circles not only around Christmas. As early as May 2020, when the country was still in the first lockdown, the prime minister is said to have met with government employees at a garden party and significantly exceeded the contact restrictions. On May 15, 2020, about 20 employees had gathered after a press conference over alcoholic beverages and pizza in the garden of Johnson’s official residence on Downing Street.

According to The Guardian and Independent Johnson stayed there for about a quarter of an hour. The teams deserved a drink because of their work in the pandemic, he is said to have said on the occasion. The then health minister Matt Hancock had called on the population in those days to stay at home if possible, to stick to the rules and not to take any risks. Johnson’s spokesman calls the meeting not a party, but “meeting”. On that day, after a press conference, the Prime Minister had “a few meetings in the garden, including with the then Minister of Health and his team”.

Boris Johnson: British opposition calls for independent investigation

The now appointed officer Sue Gray has a good reputation in Westminster across all parties. The Scottish MP Ian Blackford of the Scottish National Party (SNP) criticized in the BBC interview that a government official had been hired again and called for an independent investigation.

Opposition Labor Party's vice-chairwoman Angela Rayner said the task now is to restore trust that has been lost. "Right now people are asking, 'Which ministry didn't have a party?'" She said. "It's incredibly disappointing because we all know what was going on while these parties were taking place. People could not see their loved ones who were dying and made incredible sacrifices. "(Dpa / kat)