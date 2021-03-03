The British Government estimates the impact of the pandemic on the State accounts at around 470,000 million euros. The response “to the largest and longest lasting shock that the country has suffered,” according to its Minister of Finance, Rishi Sunak, includes a longer-than-expected prolongation of indebtedness in 2021-22 and the increase in taxes to start the long road towards deficit reduction.

Sunak had advanced that he will not strictly follow the recommendations to sustain the recovery through public spending and the postponement of fiscal correction measures by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) or the International Monetary Fund. He wants to start the path towards a greater balance, recognizing that the payment of the debt, 97% of the national income, will occupy successive British governments for decades.

The most striking measure of its budget is the increase in corporate income tax in 2023, from the current 19% to 25%. It will be applied to companies whose profits exceed 290,000 euros. It marks a change of direction in the conservative era that began in 2010 and a clear sign that the UK is not focusing its plan to attract investment after Brexit on tax competition.

Conservatives led by Boris Johnson won the 2019 election by promising they would not increase income tax, Social Security contributions or VAT. That compromise reduced Sunak’s room for maneuver, which has found the subterfuge of freezing until 2026 the thresholds for the different rates of individual income tax.

The Office of Budgetary Responsibility, which oversees the accounts of the economy and the Government, had underestimated the income in the government coffers this year by about 40,000 million. It forecasts a growth of 4%, 7.3% in 2022 and 1.7% and 1.6% in the following years. Unemployment will peak at 6.5%. The economy will reach the 2019 level in the middle of 2022.

Rekindle the north



Sunak responds to this general picture with an extension until September of the system of subsidies for employees’ salaries, the exemption of local taxes or for the sale of housing, freezing those that affect alcoholic beverages and fuels, reducing VAT to the hospitality or with subsidies to companies in the arts or entertainment sector.

Two measures by the British Government go beyond supporting employment and demand. Entrepreneurs will be able to deduct 130% of the amount of their investments from their tax return for two years and Sunak has been able to include his personal plan to create eight free ports, to encourage the economy in coastal areas depressed by deindustrialization.

The Labor opposition has criticized the budget for being insufficient. They reproach him for including minor growth in subsidies to the poorest and freezing public sector salaries, except in health. And also, that it does not undertake, like previous governments, the reform of social assistance, which has had, in nursing homes, an unfortunate role in this epidemic.

Criticism from the opposition does not concern the government of Boris Johnson, whose success with the vaccination program has cleaned up its reputation. It has also hidden the problems generated by ‘Brexit’. The budget contains two pledges that benefit the Labor regions that voted for it in 2019. Part of the Treasury’s activities and staff will be relocated from London to Darlington and a new Infrastructure Bank will be based in Leeds.