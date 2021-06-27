NA Sunday, June 27, 2021, 10:36 PM

The

The British government has begun an internal investigation to clarify the leak of the images in which the resigned British Health Minister Matt Hancock appeared kissing with an assistant and against the sanitary restrictions on the coronavirus pandemic imposed by himself.

The images were picked up by a security camera at Hancock’s Whitehall office and published by the tabloid newspaper ‘The Sun’, in the

beginning of a scandal that ended with the resignation last Saturday of minister, one of the most well-known faces of the Executive of Boris Johnson in the fight against the pandemic.

The investigation will be left in the hands of the Department of Health and Social Care, which will not only have to determine the route of the leak, but also

Also learn why there was a security camera in the office, the existence of which Hancock himself did not know.

“We have to get to the bottom of all this,” Northern Ireland Minister Brandon Lewis said in comments to Sky News calling for “an internal investigation.” Former Health Minister and Chairman of the House of Commons Health Committee, Jeremy Hunt, later told the BBC that it seemed completely unacceptable for ministers to be recorded inside his office without his knowledge. «

Our Intelligence agencies are going to have to study this question very, very carefully.“, he claimed.

Immediate relief



The wallet left by Hancock was not empty for long.

Shortly after his resignation was made public the first Minister,

Boris Johnson, appointed Sajid Javid as head of the health area. Thus, 51-year-old Javid

faces his second job in Johnson’s Cabinet, after leaving the Treasury in February of last year, after the ‘premier’ ordered him to fire all his collaborators and replace them with trusted personnel from 10 Downing Street.

The new Minister of Health announced this Sunday that his priority will be to supervise the return to normality of the covid-19 pandemic and praised his predecessor. Javid begins his new role with a pressing to-do list: Coronavirus cases are on the rise, hospitals are warning of a growing backlog of people needing care, and staff are battling burnout in their fight against the disease. «

We are still in a pandemic, and I want that to end as soon as possible, that will be my most immediate priority.“He told the BBC.