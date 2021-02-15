Johnson: The world needs a transparent treaty on pandemics after “Corona”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said today, Monday, that major countries should sign a global treaty on pandemics to ensure appropriate transparency, after the coronavirus pandemic that appeared in China before other countries.

“I think it is quite clear that most of the evidence appears to indicate that the disease originated in Wuhan” in central China, Johnson said.

“So we all need to know as much as we can about how this happened, and the questions about animals that people are asking,” he said. I think we need as much information as possible. ”

Johnson said he would be keen on signing a global pandemic treaty in which the signatory countries agree on transparency and contribute any data they have in the future.

The outbreak of Covid-19, which first appeared in China at the end of 2019, has killed 2.4 million people, caused the largest decline in the global economy in peacetime since the Great Depression, and undermined the normal lives of billions of people.