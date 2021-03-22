British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that the European Union does not want to wage a battle over vaccines, despite the bloc’s warning that it is moving to restrict exports of Corona virus vaccines to the United Kingdom.

And Bloomberg News reported, on Monday, that in an effort to contain tensions with Brussels, Johnson said that avoiding placing obstacles to vaccine supplies is vital because vaccination programs require countries to cooperate together.

“I’ve been reassured by talking to partners in the European Union over the past few months that they don’t want to pose obstacles,” Johnson said.

“This is very important,” he added in a joint interview with TV channels.

“We all face the pandemic and we all have the same problems,” Johnson said.

At the same time, Johnson warned of the possibility of Britain being exposed to a third wave of the virus, as countries in Europe are currently struggling against the increase in the number of cases of “Corona”.

The British Prime Minister added to reporters during a visit to British Aerospace that Britain “should not be concerned about any illusions.” When a third wave strikes Europe, it will also reach Britain.

“I expect that we will feel these effects in a short while,” Johnson added.